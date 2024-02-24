Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus Sells 3,631 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CBU opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

