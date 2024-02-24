Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

