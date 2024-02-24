Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Loop Capital began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

CFLT stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $134,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,881 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

