Conflux Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $926.42 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,136.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00520917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00137130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00050486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00243729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00146179 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025504 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,973,604,799 coins and its circulating supply is 3,748,617,998 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, "Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining."

