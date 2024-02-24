Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.03 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

