Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.88 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $311.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.30 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.