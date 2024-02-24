Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,000 shares of company stock worth $25,593,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

