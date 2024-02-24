Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.080-5.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.1 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,404. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

