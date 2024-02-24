Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.080-5.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.1 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Consensus Cloud Solutions
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.