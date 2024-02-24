Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

