Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 1,512 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.23% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.