Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

