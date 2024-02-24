Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

