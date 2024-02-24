Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BME. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BME opened at $42.33 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

