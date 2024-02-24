Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 265 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

