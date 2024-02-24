Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $524,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

