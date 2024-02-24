Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a boost from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
Contact Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60.
About Contact Energy
