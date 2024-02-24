COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 3.50. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

