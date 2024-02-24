Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.06 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $205.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00020491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,807,111 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

