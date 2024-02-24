CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of CoStar Group worth $294,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

