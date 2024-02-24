Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

