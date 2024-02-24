Covestor Ltd Buys 1,025 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AAON were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

