Covestor Ltd Buys 971 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 300.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.