Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

