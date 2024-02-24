Critical Contrast: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million 1.91 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -40.00 Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 4.88 $206.00 million $2.07 22.87

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Getty Images has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getty Images and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Getty Images presently has a consensus price target of $6.18, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $51.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13% Trip.com Group 22.43% 9.43% 5.17%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Getty Images on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Trip.com Group



Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

