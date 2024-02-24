Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

