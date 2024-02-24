Cronos Price Tops $0.0934 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $10.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00071025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

