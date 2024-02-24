Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.0 million-$380.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.0 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 602,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.