CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.47.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,190.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.30 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

