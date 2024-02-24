Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crown to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of CCK opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

