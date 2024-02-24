CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.42

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 2132885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

