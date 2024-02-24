Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $244.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.33.

NYSE:CMI opened at $263.97 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

