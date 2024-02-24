DA Davidson Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $18.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.