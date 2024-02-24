Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 52,730 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $5,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $15.89 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

