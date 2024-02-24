Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $2,350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 21.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:HP opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
