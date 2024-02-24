Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 235,330 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 28,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 432,940 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.