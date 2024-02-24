Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 36,680 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 191,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $71.51 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

