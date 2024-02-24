Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.42 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

About Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

