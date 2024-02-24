Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,641 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

