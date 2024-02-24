Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.19 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

LYV stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

