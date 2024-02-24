Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $3,093,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $842,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 33.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 209.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

