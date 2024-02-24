Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Enhabit worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHAB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

