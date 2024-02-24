DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About DAVIDsTEA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.