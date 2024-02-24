DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Kathleen Alyce Waters Sells 11,285 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DaVita Stock Up 1.9 %

DVA stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.