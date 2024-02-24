Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average is $386.93. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

