Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 2.0 %

CVE:DWS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.63, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

