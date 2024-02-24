Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 2.0 %
CVE:DWS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.63, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits
