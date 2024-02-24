Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

