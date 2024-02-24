Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 90,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,488,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.84. 2,086,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

