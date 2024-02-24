DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $182-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,754.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

