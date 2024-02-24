DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $38.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 273,761 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

