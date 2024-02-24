Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.15

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.15 and last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 2176588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.25.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

